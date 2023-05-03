The Geographic Center of Washington State Is a Surprising Hidden Gem

Can You Name The Geographical Center Of Washington State?

Have you ever wondered where the dead center of Washington State is?



There Is A Lot Of Natural Beauty In Central Washington Worth Checking Out

You'd be surprised to discover that geographically the dead center of Washington State offers some amazing hidden gems.

What is interesting is that we can't seem to decide what exactly is the dead center for the state of Washington.

The website netstate.com has the center of the state geographically listed as such:

The geographic center of Washington is located in Chelan County, 10 miles WSW of Wenatchee. Longitude: 120° 16.1'W Latitude: 47° 20.0' N

According to the website, the information is/was obtained from the United States Geologic Survey (USGS) but with this disclaimer:

Because there is no generally accepted definition of a geographic center and no completely satisfactory method of determining it, there may be as many geographic centers of a State or county as there are definitions of the term. The geographic center of an area may be defined as the center of gravity of the surface, or that point on which the surface of an area would balance if it were a plane of uniform thickness. Curvature of the Earth, large bodies of water, irregular surfaces, and other factors affect the determination of center of gravity.

So if you punch in the Longitude: 120° 16.1'W and Latitude: 47° 20.0' N, you might have varying results.

The good news is that it's believed that the geographical center of Washington State will plant you right near Wenatchee and the beautiful Lake Chelan.

Here are five things you can do visiting the Wenatchee area:

1. Marvel at the Natural Beauty: As you approach the geographic center of Washington, prepare to be amazed by the natural beauty that surrounds you. The beautiful scenery is a feast for the eyes and a perfect photo opportunity. In addition, the area is home to an abundance of wildlife, such as black bears, elk, and deer.

2. Go on a Scenic Drive: If you love scenic drives, then the geographic center of Washington is the perfect destination for you. The drive offers panoramic views of the Cascades and the Wenatchee Valley.

3. Explore the Hiking Trails: The geographic center of Washington is home to several hiking trails that range from easy to advanced. For an easy hike, try the Wenatchee Valley Riverfront Loop Trail, a 10-mile round-trip trail that runs along the scenic Wenatchee River.

4. Visit Wenatchee Area Fruit Stands: If you love fresh, locally grown produce, then you must visit Wenatchee area fruit stands. You'll find a wide variety of fruits, including cherries, peaches, apples, and pears. You can also sample homemade jams, syrups, and dried fruit.

5. Discover Local History: To learn about the history of the geographic center of Washington, visit the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. The museum features exhibits on the Native American tribes that once lived in the area, the pioneers who settled the valley, and the agricultural industry that helped the region grow.

So even if we can't decide on the exact center of Washington State, just know that there are some great sights to be seen in the Wenatchee Valley and we'll allow everyone else on social media to fight on about the true dead center location of Washington State.

