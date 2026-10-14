Garth Brooks Announces Two Nights at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena

Who's ready for Garth Brooks in Seattle? Garth has just announced two big nights, and we are excited for an amazing show.

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We've been waiting for this announcement as Garth has been making his way across the country, announcing a few shows at a time.

Here's what we know about the Seattle show:

The Blame It All On My Roots Tour is headed to Climate Pledge Arena for two HUGE nights, November 13th & 14th 2026.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10 AM - Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

If you've been waiting for Garth Brooks in the PNW, he's coming, and it's pretty exciting news.

You'll hear all the biggest hits, so get those tickets before they are gone because you know they will sell out quick.