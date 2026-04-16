For Yakima and Tri-Cities marathon enthusiasts, news coming in from the Yakima Greenway is that the beloved multi-sport race Gap2Gap has been cancelled after 43 years.

Yakima’s 43rd Gap2Gap Adult Multi-Sport Race Called Off

The race was to take place on May 30th along the Yakima Greenway.

In a posting from the Yakima Greenway, here are details on why the race for 2026 is cancelled:

Following the December 2025 floods, significant damage to sections of the mountain bike and running course around Sarg Hubbard Park, as well as the boat launch at Harlan Landing, means we cannot deliver a safe, high-quality race experience this spring.

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Annual Gap2Gap Multi-Sport Event in Yakima Won’t Happen This Year

The good news is that the Jr. Gap2Gap race, which takes place in Sarg Hubbard Park, will take place as scheduled on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

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The Yakima Greenway Foundation is collaborating with local partners to restore river access, and their maintenance team is actively working to repair the unpaved trails along the river that are part of the race course.

The Yakima Greenway Foundation Board will use this time to reassess the event with plans to return in 2027.

So, crossing fingers for a race in 2027, but for 2026, it's sad to see Gap2Gap take a break.

You can read more about the cancellation here.