Don’t Step on These Small Balls in Your Yard Washingtonians!

You might watch where you step in your yard this summer and fall because unassuming danger could be under your feet and you wouldn't know it.



What Are Gall Wasps And Where Can You Find Them In Washington State?

At our house in Kennewick, we've got wasps nest all over the place and if you aren't looking for them, you might be shocked on where some of their nests are.

Last year I went and turned on our irrigation and accidentally upset a wasp's nest that was hidden inside one of those electrical pole casings. Luckily I'm not allergic but I was stung several times and had welts all over my body.

By Beatriz Moisset - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76708875

If you discover some small balls lingering in your yard, don't be surprised if it turns out to be a wasp's nest - yep - those little balls could be gall wasp eggs - scary stuff

If you've ever noticed lumpy, out-of-place growths on your oak tree, you may have stumbled upon the work of gall wasps.

By Cliff Hutson - Own work, CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1889223

These tiny insects lay their eggs inside the oak's leaf buds or stem tissue, causing abnormal growths called galls to form around the developing larvae. While these galls can be unsightly, they aren't usually harmful to the oak tree itself.

They can drop into your yard so when see these unusual balls in your yard, it could be gall wasp eggs.

As they say, it could be a wasp's nest in disguise

You never know what's lurking in your yard but it's fascinating that not everything in your yard is what it seems.

