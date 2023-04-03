Funeral Service Set for Stillborn Baby Found on Highway in Richland

The Tri-Cities community is giving a stillborn baby found in a garbage bag a proper funeral service.

Get our free mobile app

The remains of the infant girl were found along I-182 near the I-82 interchange on March 6th by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Investigators are working to find the parents of the 30-week old stillborn baby.

When and where will the funeral service be held?

Baby Jane Doe's graveside service will be at Our Little Lambs at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 8th at 2 pm. An anonymous donor made arrangements with Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation to provide the service. A headstone was donated by Pacific Coast Memorials.

Sunset Memorial Gardens is located at 915 Bypass Highway in Richland.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State