6 Magical Winter Experiences to see in the PNW
Now that fall is over and the cold is setting in, it's time for some holiday fun.
I am always searching out for fun places for me and my husband to enjoy. And, living in the PNW brings new experiences every day. We don't have children. however, we're both big kids at heart. We love doing what kids love to do and that's really about having F-U-N.
Growing up in Minnesota, I'm no stranger to cold.
When the first snow of the season hits, it's game on for outdoor activities. Whether it's skating at the rink in a hockey game or broom-ball, sitting around a huge bonfire with friends, there's something magical about enjoying winter with friends. While I'll always have Minnesota winter memories it's time to make new memories in the PNW.
Let's get started with a few, that I'm looking forward to this year.
Of course, there's a heck of a lot more going on, these are just a few that caught my eye. Feel free to share what and where your favorite winter activity is.
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
