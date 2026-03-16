Frozen Pastries Sold at Washington State Costco’s Trigger Health Warning

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen, ready-to-eat turkey stuffed pastry products due to misbranding.

Check Your Freezer: Costco Pastry Health Alert

Some boxes of turkey, pesto, and cheese stuffed pastries contain ham and cheese instead. A recall wasn't requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

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Washington State Costco Frozen Pastry Alert: What Shoppers Should Know

So if you haven't checked your freezer lately, you might want to pull these out, especially if you bought them at a Washington State Costco store.

READ NOW: 5 Active Recalls You Need To Know About In Washington State

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These are the products you are looking for:

25.4-oz. boxes containing eight pieces of “LA BOULANGERIE TURKEY PESTO & SWISS CHEESE POCKETS” with lot code 04926 and “best by” date 02/18/27 printed on the packaging.

The products bear the establishment number “P-51243A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints regarding turkey and cheese stuffed pastry boxes containing ham and cheese instead.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some mislabeled products may be in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who purchased this product should check the packaging to see if they have the affected item. The product may be returned to the place of purchase.

You can read more details about the recall here.