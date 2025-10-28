Frozen Chicken Recall Hits Nationwide, WA State Included

Food service customers are being notified of a frozen chicken recall in Washington State.

USDA Recall: Nearly 5M Pounds of Chicken Pulled in Washington State

According to a press release from Hormel Foods, over 4 million pounds of frozen chicken are being recalled, and the list of products is extensive.

credit: FDA credit: FDA loading...

Get our free mobile app

This product is only sold to foodservice customers and cannot be purchased directly by consumers. All customers who received the affected product have been properly notified.

Here is a listing of the recalled product:

credit: FDA credit: FDA loading...

4,874,815 total pounds of Hormel Fire Braised items that have an establishment number of P-223 have been sent to foodservice operators throughout the United States, as they may contain extraneous metal material.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with this recall.

You can read more about the Hormel Foods recall here.

READ NEXT: Walmart Recalls Popular Canned Fruit In Washington State