Ready-to-Eat Breakfast Burritos Recalled Over Listeria Concerns in WA

If you love your morning breakfast burrito, you might want to check your freezer for these frozen burritos that are getting recalled in Washington State.

Check Your Fridge: Breakfast Wraps Recalled in WA Over Listeria Fears

In a posting from the FDA, M.C.I Foods is recalling approximately 91,585 pounds of specific lots of ready-to-eat (RTE) breakfast burrito and wrap products containing egg that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)

According to the FDA, the burrito's were individually packaged and bulk packed between September 17, 2025, and October 14, 2025.

WA Food Recall: Breakfast Burritos Could Be Contaminated with Listeria

Check your freezer for these labels:

El Mas Fino’s Egg, Ham, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito (Lot Code: 80903)

El Mas Fino’s Egg, Sausage, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito (Lot Code: 80897)

Los Cabos’ Egg, Cheese, Potato & Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) Breakfast Wrap (Lot Code: 80900)

Los Cabos’ Egg, Cheese & Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) Breakfast Wrap (Lot Code: 80872; 80876; 80881)

Los Cabos’ Cheese, Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) & Egg Breakfast Wrap (Lot Code: 80892; 80898; 80931)

Midamar’s Egg, Cheese & Beef with Sausage Seasoning Breakfast Wrap (Lot Code: 80972; 80977)

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact M.C.I. Foods, Inc. at 888-345-5364.

