Freezing Rain and Snow to Hit WA & OR-What You Need to Know
Winter is still brewing up a storm in Washington and Oregon.
Mixed precipitation is expected to arrive later Tuesday over North Central and Northeastern Oregon. Freezing Rain will be an issue. Expect slick roadways and exercise caution. Leave extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
A cooling trend will continue later this week and into the weekend as another system will bring rain, mountain snow, and a possibility for snow in lower elevations.
As we inch closer to the weekend, the chance for mountain snow increases.
When traveling over passes, be prepared for hazardous conditions. Follow traction tire/chain requirements.
Know before you go. In Washington, check WSDOT and in Oregon visit TripCheck for the latest road conditions. According to WSDOT, your winter travel kit should include the following items:
Ice scraper-snow brush
Tire chains
Jumper cables
First-aid kit
Cellphone charger
Water/snacks
Boots, gloves, warm clothes
5 of Washington State’s Most Deadly Roads Are Close to Tri-Cities
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
8 of Washington State’s Oldest Roads Are Worth Exploring
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
https://thefw.com/buckle-up-the-longest-highways-in-america/
https://thefw.com/cozy-winter-towns/