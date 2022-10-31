Baby It’s Cold! P-N-W FREEZE WATCH in Effect 6-10 Inches Possible…

Baby, it's cold outside! I noticed a crispness in the air earlier today.

Get our free mobile app

And sure enough, in checking the weather app on my phone, guess what came up? A Freeze Watch is in effect from Tuesday into Wednesday night. I cannot believe it.

NWS NWS loading...

There's also a Winter Weather Advisory for the Blue Mountains, for SNOW, 6-10 inches.

NWS Pendleton NWS Pendleton loading...

The Watch areas include:

In Oregon, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge, the Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, the Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, the Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains, and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge, the Lower Columbia Basin, the Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, and Simcoe Highlands.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops. Outdoor plumbing can be damaged. You're advised to take steps to prevent possible bursting of pipes by having them wrapped, drained, and allowed to drip slowly.

Some folks LOVE the snow. And some of us, don't.

Snow Gettty Images/ROBERTO CAUCINO loading...

What did the Farmer's Almanac have for us? One thing is certain. Weather is unpredictable. What we can do though is prepare for it. If you're planning to travel mountain passes, be sure to have the necessary items should you get stranded. Your winter travel kit should contain blankets, water, boots, gloves, a first aid kit, jumper cables, tire chains, a cell phone charger, nonperishable snacks, a flashlight, extra batteries, etc.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...