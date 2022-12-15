Every day at my job provides unique experiences.

I work at a group of Tri-Cities radio stations with a lot of colorful personalities. Recently, my co-worker's mother came in with lunch for her son.

As they were chatting in the lunch room, I introduced myself and somehow, we got on the topic of dehydrating and freeze-drying foods.

She asked if I had ever tried freeze-dried taffy.

I had not. What an interesting item to freeze-dry. Fast forward to a few days later.

My co-worker's mother delivered a big bag chock-full of multi-colored freeze-dried taffy balls. This was awesome! I popped one of the pink hard candy pieces into my mouth. However, an instant burst of cherry licorice flavor took over inside my mouth. What a delight!

Next, I went for one of the cream-colored pieces.

She told me the buttered popcorn flavor was her favorite. I was skeptical and did as instructed, and placed the candy in my mouth to dissolve. To my amazement, this was the most interesting and so amazing. I couldn't believe it!

There were also blue-colored pieces in the bag. What flavor were these?

They were cotton candy-flavored and every bit as delicious as the licorice and buttered popcorn pieces. Oh my goodness, think of all the other flavors you can freeze dry.

I hope my co-worker's mother visits more often. She's welcome anytime. Learn more about freeze-drying taffy from the Provident Prepper below.

