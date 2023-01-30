FREE Vacine Clinic Offered for Kids Behind in Tri-Cities

if your child is in need of vaccination, this is for you.

Get our free mobile app

Hundreds of kids throughout the Tri-Cities are in need of vaccination. If your child is one of them, you may need to see this. Your child may be at risk of not being able to attend school.

Due to some parents NOT being able to get their kids vaccinated, the Benton Franklin Health District is holding a FREE Vaccination Clinic for children from 6 months to 18 years old.

Where is the clinic?

It's at the Pasco branch of the Mid-Columbia Library at 1320 Hopkins Street, Pasco, WA 99301.

When is the FREE clinic?

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, January 31st, from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

No appointment, insurance, or proof of residence will be required. However, children must be in the presence of a parent or legal guardian. You should bring the child's vaccination records.

Gift cards will be given out, while supplies last.

$20 gift cards will be given out while supplies last and meals will also be provided while supplies last.

The free Clinic is brought to you by the Health Commons Project and the Pasco School District. For more information, you can call 509-460-4200.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep