Two Big Country Stars Set for Free Moses Lake Show

We've been announcing some great country music concerts lately, but what about a free Moses Lake show that'll knock your socks off?

Big Country Night Planned With Free Moses Lake Concert

Seeing a free show is awesome, especially when it involves two big Country music stars that you are going to love seeing live in concert.

Free Summer Country Concert Announced for Moses Lake

As part of the city’s Spring Fest celebration, rising country star Chase Matthew will headline a free outdoor concert on Sunday, May 24th at the Centennial Amphitheater in McCosh Park.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Joining him for the evening will be Hunter Hayes, known for hits including “Wanted,” “I Want Crazy,” and “Somebody’s Heartbreak.”

Hayes brings years of touring experience and a string of radio favorites

So it's a big, free, fun night in Moses Lake with two amazing Country music stars that you and the family will love.

The concert is presented as part of Spring Fest in Moses Lake, a community celebration designed to bring visitors and residents together for music, activities, and seasonal festivities.

Organizers say the event is made possible in part by tourism promotion funding from the City of Moses Lake and Grant County.

Because the concert is free and open to the public, attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good spot and enjoy an evening of live country music under the lights.

More information about the event and other Spring Fest activities can be found at SpringFestInMosesLake.com.