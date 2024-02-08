FREE Heart Health Screening Event in Kennewick on February 24th

In honor of Heart Health Month, you're invited to a FREE heart health screening event.

Trios is teaming with Lourdes Health to host this community-wide initiative to promote heart health. The event will be held on Saturday, February 24th in the main lobby of Trios Health Care Center at Southridge (3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338). Registration is NOT required to attend the event from 9 am till 12 pm.

Free screenings, educational booths and healthcare professionals will be available.

Free screenings include, Body Mass Index (MBI), Blood Pressure, Finger Stick Blood Glucose Testing, Heart Rate and Oxygen Saturation. Featured Booths: Community Resources & Hospital Services, Diabetes/Nutrition, Hands-Only CPR demonstrations with the Kennewick Fire Department, Heart Attack and Stroke Education, Speak with a Cardiologist and Take a Heart Risk Assessment. Additionally, there will be fun giveaways, kids coloring activities and the chance to win a heart health themed basket.

You're invited to have your heart health concerns addressed.

Learn more about heart health awareness and taking proactive steps towards a healthier future. Everyone is invited to attend this FREE event at the Trios Care Center at Southridge in Kennewick on Saturday, February 24th, from 9 am till 12 pm.

