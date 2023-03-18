Popular FREE Ride With a Ranger Happens April 1st

What a cool way to start Spring, with a bike ride to the REACH!

Registration is NOW open for the Tri-Cities Ride With a Ranger Program.

It's a guided ride that starts at Columbia Point Park and includes FREE admission to the REACH Museum. There will be activities provided by the Manhattan Project National Historic Park rangers.

Participants will join National Park Service Rangers and REACH Museum staff on an 8-mile round trip ride from Columbia Point Marina Park along the Sacajawea Heritage Trail. There will be two stops along the route for presentations on the way to the REACH Museum. At the REACH Museum, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy hands-on activities, walk the Energy Northwest Animal Trail, and explore indoor museum exhibits.

Pre-Registration is REQUIRED.

Registration closes on March 31st at 6pm. Walk up participants will not be allowed.

This is a wonderful way for the entire family to spend the day together. Helmets are required for riders under the age of 18. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Check in is at 8:30 am and the ride will start at 9 am. The will arrive at the museum by 10 am where you'll have an hour to explore the REACH.

***Dress appropriately for your bike ride and be prepared to spend several hours outside. Closed toed shoes and long pants are recommended.

***Bring water and snacks for energy, as food will NOT be provided or available for purchase during the event.

