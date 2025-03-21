U.S. Marshals Issue Reward To Locate Wanted Fugitive in Washington State

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF), the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance locating Frederic Hamberg.



Hamberg is charged with Second Degree Assault (Two counts) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, resulting from a drive-by shooting in Mead, WA.

Hamberg is also wanted for Assault in the Second Degree – Strangulation or Suffocation – Domestic Violence.

Hamberg is on the run in Washington State near Spokane.

If you spot Hamburg, contact the U.S. Marshals immediately.

Hamberg should be considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward of up to $750 for information leading to the location and successful arrest of Hamberg

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.