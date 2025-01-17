Foster Kid Thinks Washington State Free Lunches Is a Good Thing

Why A Former Foster Kid Thinks Free Lunches In WA State Is A Good Thing

As a former foster kid, if anyone knows about free lunches, I do. I see that free lunches are on the new WA Governor's checklist, and here are a few thoughts on why they could be a good thing in Washington State.



It's a hot topic as the new year begins and in an article from KOMO news, it might surprise you to discover that 70% of kids in school K-12 get free lunches.

It means that Washington State would like to cover the other 30% of kids who pay.

It might surprise you that some Republicans are also in favor of free lunches in schools.

If you've ever had free lunch in school, you know what it feels like to walk up to the register and hand over a ticket showing to all your peers that you are a free lunch kid.

For a kid, especially a poor kid, anything that sets them apart in terms of inequality can lead to bullying or mockery.

I didn't realize until years later that kids that I thought were rich also had free lunch but when you are a kid, you are more self-conscious of yourself than the rest of the class.

The first objection to free lunches is always, who's going to pay for it?

I agree, where is the funding going to come from?

I'd rather see my tax dollars go to the kids than bloated administration salaries or cathedral schools that look like mega-churches.

As a former foster kid getting free school lunch was a life-saver and I never went hungry because I could always eat at school.

So take the poll below, do you agree or disagree that all kids K-12 in school should get free lunch? I'd love to know what you think.

