Popular Tri-Cities Food Truck To Take Over Old Kennewick Foodies Spot

A Fire In February 2022 Gutted The Cascade Building In Kennewick

One of Tri-Cities's favorite food trucks will soon have a new brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Kennewick.



A fire gutted the Cascade Building at the corner of Kennewick and Cascade avenues in Kennewick in February of 2022.

Hot Mess Burgers And Fries Is One Of Tri-Cities Most Popular Food Trucks

The fire displaced Foodies and Desert Gem and Appraisal and now it looks like a popular food truck that had been operating out of the Red Mountain Kitchen parking lot will soon take up residence in the building.

Hot Mess Burgers and Fries posted over the weekend that they've been offered to move into the building.

Hot Mess Burgers And Fries got their start six years ago and have quickly become one of the Tri-Cities' most popular food trucks.

Hot Mess Burgers And Fries Has Been In Business For Six Years

They are known for some amazing smash burgers and a variety of other food items. Yelp has Hot Mess Burgers And Fries with an almost perfect 5-point rating on their reviews page.

Hot Mess Burgers and Fries most recently were operating out of a food truck at the downtown Red Mountain commercial food kitchen but will soon enjoy a new location that's sure to get customers excited.

We've posted a video from Hot Mess's Facebook page as they tease moving into the new location.

If you want to enjoy some Hot Mess Burgers and Fries before they move into their new location, you can catch them at the food truck from Wednesday 12-5 pm and Thursday-Saturday 12-7 pm.

