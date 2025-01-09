A quadruple spike in flu cases has been reported in WA State.

It seems everyone I know has been feeling ill. I haven't ever been a fan of getting a flu shot because I never think they can get the strain right anyway.

But, this year I got a Shingles vaccine and they offered the Flu vaccine at the same time so I went for it.

I haven't gotten ill at all. YET! But, who knows if that flu shot works? My guess is as good as any. I seriously have no idea but we'll see. I know it's going around for sure.

I visited with family over the holidays and many of my family members came down with Flu and I didn't get it! So, I'm crossing my fingers.

Symptoms of the Flu are awful

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, head and body aches, fatigue, and vomiting or diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Remember the key to keeping the Flu away is to practice good handwashing. And if you have an N-95 mask, there is no shame in wearing one if you feel like you need protection in an indoor crowded place or an airplane.

Airplanes have a good ventilation system when they are in the air. But, when they are sitting on the Tarmac it's like a cesspool of germs with the stagnant air. My friend who is a doctor says this is the time for an N-95 mask.

Keep up your regimen of eating healthy fresh foods and immune-boosting supplements. Wash your hands regularly and keep your hands away from your face.

Good luck! I hope you stay healthy!