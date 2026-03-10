A flock camera helped police in the Tri-Cities capture three shooting suspects from Olympia, Washington.

Flock Camera Alert Helps Tri-Cities Police Capture Olympia Shooting Suspect

In a posting from the Richland Police Department, the Olympia Police Department reached out to the Richland Police Department in an effort to locate three shooting suspects with ties to the Tri-Cities, and a flock camera managed to catch the suspects, leading to several arrests.

Tri-Cities Police Arrest 3 Suspects Linked to Olympia Shooting

Here are the details of the arrests:

On Friday afternoon, Olympia Police Department detectives notified Richland PD that a shooting had taken place in their city and that three suspects with possible ties to the Tri-Cities area were involved.

Detectives provided the names of the suspects and a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident.

Over the weekend, RPD officers repeatedly monitored their Flock Safety camera system for any indication that the suspect vehicle had entered the Tri-Cities area. At approximately 4:00 PM yesterday, the system alerted RPD officers that the vehicle was on Keene Road heading into West Richland.

Officers from Richland PD and the West Richland Police Department quickly located the vehicle in the 4000 block of Everett St.

The suspect was taken into custody without issue, and the vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant by Olympia Police Department detectives.

Throughout the night, RPD officers and officers from the Kennewick Police Department continued to work in conjunction with Olympia PD detectives. Two additional suspects connected to the Olympia case were located and arrested in Kennewick.

Great job to all the law enforcement involved, and those flock cameras can serve a huge role in taking down criminals. You can read more about the arrests here.