Here’s When Five Below Will Open Its New Store in Richland

We've had some great new business openings in the Tri-Cities lately. Crispy Cones in Pasco, and now the new Five Below store is getting set to open in Richland.

First 100 Shoppers and Score a $10 Gift Card at Five Below’s Grand Opening

Five Below is a big deal on the East Coast, and now they are coming to Washington State.

Five Below is known for trendy tech accessories, fun home decor, toys, beauty, and candy, with most items costing less than five dollars.

Get our free mobile app

Lots of people are excited that Five Below is coming to the Tri-Cities, and now we have an official opening date.

Five Below Celebrates Grand Opening in Richland with Prizes, Freebies & Fun

The grand opening celebration kicks off this weekend at 2907 Queensgate Drive

jetcityimage jetcityimage loading...

Saturday, November 8, is when the first 100 people in line will receive a $10 Five Below gift card, one per family, while supplies last.

Shoppers can also score a free drawstring bag just for stopping by (again, while supplies last).

Throughout the weekend, shoppers can join in on trivia games, test their Five Below knowledge, and win prizes as part of the store’s big debut.

So it's pretty exciting news for us here in the Tri-Cities. If you are a fan of a good deal, you'll want to check these guys out, and congrats on the grand opening, Five Below.

You can read more about their grand opening here.

READ NEXT: Open Letter To The City of Kennewick On Their New Dog Park