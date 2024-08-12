When Is the First Expected Snowfall for Fall 2024 in Washington State?

I can't believe it's already that time of year and winter believe it or not is around the corner in Washington state.



Are We Getting A Good Or Bad Winter For Fall 2024 In WA State?

I've always said that we get a bad winter about every three years. In the Tri-Cities last year, it was pretty mild so I'm expecting a little harsher winter for the fall of 2024.

So I thought I'd do a little digging to see exactly when we can expect our first snowfall of the year in Washington state.

In general, areas at higher elevations, such as the Cascade Mountains and Olympic Peninsula, tend to see snow earlier in the season than lower-elevation areas like Seattle or Spokane.

Weather patterns, including cold fronts moving in from the north or moisture-laden systems coming off the Pacific Ocean, also play a significant role in determining when snow will arrive.

In recent years, Washington state has experienced a trend of later first snowfalls due to changing climate conditions. Warmer temperatures have delayed the onset of winter weather, leading to shorter snow seasons and less accumulation overall.

However, it's important to note that weather patterns are highly variable and can shift rapidly from year to year.

Photo by Nick Sarvari on Unsplash

Historical data can provide some insights into when we might expect the first snowfall of Fall 2024 in Washington state. Looking back at past years' records can give us an idea of typical patterns and average dates for early snow events.

One website snowbrains.com is predicting a higher-than-average precipitation outlook for 2024-2025 thanks to La Niña. We can expect more snowfall this year making it great for skiing and not so much fun for traveling during the winter months.

According to snowchance.com, our first snowfall could happen on or near November 23rd with a longer stint of snow commencing December 5th through the 27th.

It's hard to imagine snow in the forecast already but according to the NOAA, we can expect a higher-than-average snowfall for the winter of 2024 so the more prepared you are, the better.

