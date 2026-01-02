First Baby in 2026 Born at Kadlec – Welcome Cooper to the Real World
The first Tri-Cities baby of 2026 was born at Kadlec over the New Year.
Hello to Cooper!
Kadlec welcomed the first baby of 2026 on January 1st, 2026. Cooper Lewis was born at 4:28 a.m., weighing 8 lbs 7 oz and measuring 21.2 inches.
In a posting from Facebook, parents Trista and Ryan Lewis from Pasco are celebrating their first child.
They shared that it feels like a “full circle moment” since they met on New Year’s five years ago. The family received a gift from the Kadlec Auxiliary Gift Shop
