First 2024 Freezing Fall Fog Forecasted for Tri-Cities Commute

As we head into the weekend, we'll experience our first fall 2024 freezing fog alert that could make it slick for early-morning commuters in the Columbia Basin



I've broken down the forecast over the next few days from the National Weather Service and you'll want to take extra caution on Friday 10/25/24 because of possible freezing fog.

Here's how the weather breaks down over the next few days:

Thursday Night: Expect patchy fog to develop between 11 PM and 2 AM, followed by patchy freezing fog after 2 AM. The night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 33°F. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Freezing fog may linger until about 8 AM, but the rest of the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 54°F. Winds will remain calm, picking up slightly from the north at around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: The skies will be partly cloudy with lows around 38°F.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 AM, but overall, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 61°F.

Saturday Night: Rain is likely, mainly after 11 PM. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a 60% chance of precipitation and a low around 45°F.

Sunday: Rain is expected, especially in the morning with a 70% chance of precipitation before 11 AM. The rest of the day should be partly sunny with a high near 61°F.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain continues into the night with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 42°F.

Monday: A chance of rain with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 58°F.

Monday Night: The chance of rain continues into the night with partly cloudy skies and a low around 37°F.

So it looks like we'll see some rain before the Halloween holiday but be advised of the freezing fog warning for Friday - you can get more weather updates here