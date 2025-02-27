It's no secret that we've seen a mental health crisis and decline over the past decade in the Tri-Cities and all across the nation. Focusing on our individual mental health is as important as focusing on our physical well-being. Although, many Americans are reluctant to seek mental health treatment.

In the past, mental illness was rarely talked about for fear of job loss or ridicule.

In today's world people are beginning to take a proactive approach to seek out help with issues about their mental health and well-being.

Just like any other illness Mental health is important. Issues relating to it are often diagnosed successfully with the treatment of counseling or drug therapy.

Triumph Treatment Services Offers Mental Health Services for Community is committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health care while increasing access to essential services.

The clinic provides a compassionate environment aimed at fostering emotional management, developing healthy relationships, and equipping patients with skills to navigate stress effectively.

Triumph Treatment Services is pleased to announce that the Genesis Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, along with our Triumph CDAC location in Yakima, is now accepting patients aged 18 and older for outpatient mental health services, regardless of whether they have a substance use disorder.

“With the expansion of our mental health services, we can offer vital support to the community, which is greatly needed in our area,” noted Dr. Jamie Simmons.

Triumph is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that offers a continuum of care for substance use and mental health treatment. We serve individuals and families from across the state of Washington through intensive inpatient and long-term residential programs, outpatient mental health, intensive outpatient, family support groups, assessment and referral, case management, housing interventions, and the Parent-Child Assistance Program. In 2023, Triumph served 1,992 individuals.

From Shab to Fab: Before & After Photos of the Mental Health Hub Christy and Cory Tholl took over the decaying property at 701 Antler Drive, turning it into a place of healing and hope (April 2024).