Final Spring Razor Clam Digs Announced for Washington Coast

One of my favorite things to do when I lived on the coast of Washington was clam-digging, and now they've released the clam-digging schedule for this year's spring final days.

Grab Your Shovels: Final Razor Clam Digs Return to Washington Beaches

The family will love the adventure, and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved the new clam-digging schedule. You'll find the schedules below.

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Washington’s Final Razor Clam Digs Begin April 30 on Coastal Beaches

WDFW has approved the season’s final digs from April 30 through May 6.

Here's the new schedule from April 30th through May 6th.

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READ MORE: April Is Safe Digging Month in Washington State

• April 30, Thursday, 6:26 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

• May 1, Friday, 7:01 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

• May 2, Saturday, 7:35 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

• May 3, Sunday, 8:08 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

• May 4, Monday, 8:43 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

• May 5, Tuesday, 9:21 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

• May 6, Wednesday, 10:03 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

The WDFW is reminding clam-diggers that the most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

The daily limit is 15 clams per person, and you must keep the first 15 clams you dig, regardless of size or condition.

So grab your buckets and get ready for the last few days of clam-digging for the spring of 2026 on the Washington State coast.

Get more details here.