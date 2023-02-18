Man Found Passed Out Behind the Wheel in Richland is a Felon

Man Found Passed Out Behind the Wheel in Richland is a Felon

Richland Police Department-Facebook

A man found passed out behind the wheel in a vehicle is a known felon.

The person who called 911 reported the man had a gun in plain sight. Officers with the Richland Police Department responded to a welfare check of the man slumped over the wheel of a car. The man did have a pistol right next to him.

Richland Police Department-Facebook
Officers made contact with the man. After investigation, it was determined that the man was a convicted felon and was NOT allowed to possess a firearm. The suspect was booked into the Beton County Jail for attempted use of narcotics in public. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

