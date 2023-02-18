Man Found Passed Out Behind the Wheel in Richland is a Felon
A man found passed out behind the wheel in a vehicle is a known felon.
Get our free mobile app
The person who called 911 reported the man had a gun in plain sight. Officers with the Richland Police Department responded to a welfare check of the man slumped over the wheel of a car. The man did have a pistol right next to him.
Officers made contact with the man. After investigation, it was determined that the man was a convicted felon and was NOT allowed to possess a firearm. The suspect was booked into the Beton County Jail for attempted use of narcotics in public. The vehicle was seized and impounded.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.