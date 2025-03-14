Every year we hear about more and more hikers getting lost in the mountains, and often ending up either being rescued or their bodies recovered. It's a horrifying thought.

I love to hike, and I also love to ride my horse up in the mountains but like many, I have a horrible sense of direction, I am fearful of getting lost and have been lost many times.

Luckily not for long, but still.

Exploring new trails and new places is something I really enjoy so I want to find sure ways to stay safe knowing where I am at all times and most importantly how to get back to my starting point.

These photos were taken while hiking the Nachez Loop Trail, which was such a beautiful hike with very clearly marked trails.

attachment-3 loading...

Why Are so many people getting lost in the mountains

I've recently discovered some tracking Apps that are supposed to be good though I haven't tried them yet.

One is called Ramblr which I've downloaded. While checking out that one, I noticed several tracking apps for riders, hikers, and runners!

I guess I should have known there would be so many! But, why then do so many people get lost in the mountains Just to have their bodies recovered sometimes years later?

Better Planning Makes Safer Hiking

Statistics show the reason most people get lost while hiking Is by wandering off the trail! I say "Bingo" to that! Each time I've been lost it's because I discovered what looked like a cool way to get to some 'imagined' waterfall or a shortcut, or a more beautiful route!

attachment-2 loading...

How to best prepare for hiking in Washington State

Washington is one of the best places to hike In the nation. Both on the East Side and the West Side of the Cascades.

Planning your hike is crucial though. Research the area, download a tracking App, talk to people who have done that particular hike, and read anything else you can find to help be prepared.

How many people are still missing from National Parks

It's a little scary to see but there are still many people considered "missing" after hiking or camping in National Parks.

So plan ahead, let people know when and where you are beginning your hike and when you plan to return. Keep your cell phone charged and with you. Take enough water, warm clothing, and sun protection.

A whistle is a good idea too, to scare off predators. Use a good tracking App so you can find your way back home.

Good Luck! And Happy Trails!

