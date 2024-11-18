Richland Police on the Hunt After Uptown Mall Shooting

Richland Police on the Hunt For Suspect After Uptown Mall Shooting

Richland Police are currently looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting incident at the Uptown Shopping Mall over the weekend.



In a posting from the Richland Police Department, the RPD responded to reports of a disturbance involving a weapon and sadly couldn't save a man who had been shot several times.

Here's the incident report according to the Richland Police Department:

On Saturday, November 16th, 2024, at approximately 4:15 AM, the Richland Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance involving a weapon. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures being administered, the man unfortunately died from his injuries. He has been identified as 36-year-old Michael Perkins of Richland.

The RPD Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Street Crimes Unit (SCU) arrived to process the scene and interview witnesses. The investigation revealed that a group of people were gathered in the alleyway of the Uptown Shopping Center, when Perkins became involved in a confrontation with another male. The suspect shot and killed Perkins before fleeing the scene.

Richland Police are currently searching for a suspect and the police believe the incident to be an isolated incident. The RPD is asking for information on the case and anyone with more details to not hesitate to get in touch with the Richland Police Department and list the following case: #24-048510.