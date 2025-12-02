Fatal Crashes Spike Along 395 North of Pasco

If you follow any of the Facebook groups on bad driving in the Tri-Cities, you know accidents are on the rise in the Columbia Basin.

Traffic Deaths Climbing on 395: What’s Causing It?

In a posting from Sheriff Raymond of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, we are seeing a spike in traffic accidents just outside of Pasco on Highway 395 heading to Spokane.

If you have ever driven that stretch of road, you know that it's pretty flat and unassuming, and that's where even the most experienced drivers will make mistakes, especially on an icy day.

395 North of Pasco: A Dangerous Stretch Getting Worse

The Sheriff wrote that these are some of the reasons that we are seeing spikes in accidents along Highway 395:

The leading causes of these fatalities are driver inattention, high speeds, and the sharp increase in traffic volume at the busy 395 intersections. Suggestions for alleviating the issue vary, but a good start is to reduce speeds, install alternative traffic control devices, and increase public awareness about the problem.

It's easy to get distracted, but as you can see, excessive speed is the number one reason we are witnessing accidents rise on Highway 395.

The Sheriff did say that the lack of infrastructure, such as overpasses, is something the state can't afford, even though the City of Connell has recommended such improvements.

So if you are traveling on Highway 395 to Spokane, take extra care, especially during these winter months, and remember to keep your speed down.