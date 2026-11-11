Kennewick Man Booked for Vehicular Homicide After Fatal Highway 17 Crash

A Kennewick man is behind bars after an accident near Mesa, Washington, on Tuesday, November 10th.

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash Near Mesa Leads to Vehicular Homicide Arrest

WSP reports that 61-year-old John Daniel Reiss, driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra, clipped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound, driven by 37-year-old Jessica R. Zarate of Connell, near Booker Road on Highway 17.

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Kennewick Driver Arrested Following Deadly Crash on Highway 17

At about 6:40 PM, Zarate's car, after being clipped, collided with a 2004 Nissan Sentra driven by 28-year-old Edgar Garcia Quirino of Othello, who was traveling northbound on SR 17.

READ NOW: Ellensberg Man Injured In Accident After Passing In No Passing Zone

Zarate was pronounced deceased at the scene. Three passengers inside her vehicle were then rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

WSP confirmed that drugs and/or alcohol were the cause of the accident. Reiss was booked into jail on the charge of Vehicular Homicide.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about this incident. The recent accident in Yakima with David Edler should've sent a strong message about drinking and driving, but it looks like people will continue to drink and drive.

Call a cab, call an Uber, call a friend, but people need to start taking responsibility and not drink and drive.

Reiss was unharmed in the accident.