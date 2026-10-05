Benton City Man Killed in Head-On I-82 Crash Near Zillah

An accident on Friday, October 3rd near Zillah, Washington, sadly killed a man and injured two others on I-82, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Distracted Driving Blamed for Fatal I-82 Crash Near Zillah

The accident occurred about 5:56 PM on October 3rd near milepost 55.

One person was killed, with two others injured, according to the WSP, with distracted driving listed as the possible cause.

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Distracted Driving Blamed in Deadly I-82 Crash Near Granger

80-year-old Bennie L. Crawford of Benton City crossed the median and collided with a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Cloudy of Yakima.

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82-year-old Colleen R. Crawford, also of Benton City, was injured and airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Cloudy was taken to a Yakima hospital for injuries.

Both vehicles were a total loss, and an investigation is still underway, according to the WSP.

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