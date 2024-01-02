The Towns That Are “Booming” in WA and ORE Share the Same Name
What Are The Two Fastest Growing Towns In Washington And Oregon?
Two towns in Washington State and Oregon are the two biggest boomtowns in 2023 and ironically they share the same name.
Two "Boomtowns" In Oregon And Washington Share The Same Name
Go Banking Rates recently did a survey nationwide on the fastest-growing cities in America and two towns that are exploding with growth are two towns in Washington and Oregon that share the same name.
That means towns and cities like Seattle and Portland aren't boomtowns because Seattle Oregon and Portland Washington are fictitious places even though they sound like cool places to visit.
So what towns in Washington and Oregon share the same name and are booming?
The honor goes to both Redmond Oregon and Redmond Washington. I feel like deja vu with Superman and Batman having the same mother's name in Superman V. Batman.
How much have these two towns grown?
Take a look:
Oregon: Redmond
- Change in population:
- 1 year: 5.74%
- 5 years: 18.44%
- 8 years: 24.74%
- Change in occupied housing units:
- 1 year: 5.86%
- 5 years: 18.74%
- 8 years: 25.07%
- Change in owner-occupied housing units:
- 1 year: 13.14%
- 5 years: 50.69%
- 8 years: 48.45%
Washington: Redmond
- Change in population:
- 1 year: 6.19%
- 5 years: 21.76%
- 8 years: 30.02%
- Change in occupied housing units:
- 1 year: 6.24%
- 5 years: 21.93%
- 8 years: 30.53%
- Change in owner-occupied housing units:
- 1 year: 4.39%
- 5 years: 16.15%
- 8 years: 22.65%
As you can both towns are blowing up and they share the same name! If you were thinking that Seattle and Portland were the boomtowns, I guess you'll be surprised by those statistics thanks to gobankingrates.com
They did a complete nationwide survey that you can check out here.
