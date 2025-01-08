Farmer’s Almanac Drops Interesting Forecast for End of WA Winter

My neighbor and I were talking a few days ago while we were taking down our Christmas lights and I told her I think it's the first year that I can recall since moving to Tri-Cities that I haven't seen a hint of snow.



I don't want to jinx anything but normally we get a little snow of some sort for at least a few days but not this year. I've been in Tri-Cities since 2007 so this weather is a little shocking for me.

So I decided to peel open the Old Farmer's Almanac to see what the rest of the winter forecast is going to be for Washington State, Oregon, and Idaho, and here is what the forecast looks like:

February 8th–11th: The region can expect a brief period of fair weather before stormy conditions roll in.

The region can expect a brief period of fair weather before stormy conditions roll in. February 12th–15th: Fair and chilly days dominate the mid-month stretch.

Fair and chilly days dominate the mid-month stretch. February 16th–19th: Showers are likely, with coastal areas seeing the heaviest rainfall.

Showers are likely, with coastal areas seeing the heaviest rainfall. February 20th–23rd: A very unsettled period with a mix of rain and snow is forecasted, signaling potential challenges for travelers.

A very unsettled period with a mix of rain and snow is forecasted, signaling potential challenges for travelers. February 24th–27th: A return to fair but cold weather provides a brief reprieve.

A return to fair but cold weather provides a brief reprieve. February 28th–March 3rd: Conditions start fair but transition into scattered showers by the month's end.

March begins on a pleasant note, but by the 4th–7th, a major storm is expected to hit the Bitterroot Range in Idaho, with heavy snowfall of up to 12 inches possible.

So it looks like for us in the Tri-Cities, it's going to end up being one of our mildest winters but as you know, Mother Nature can change at any time so take the weather forecast with a grain of salt and always be prepared.

