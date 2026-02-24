Jelly Roll is coming to Walla Walla this summer, and fans are already going nuts over this big concert announcement for Wine Country.

FAQ: 5 Things You Need To Know Before The Jelly Roll Concert in Walla Walla

There are still many questions, so I thought I'd break down five of the most frequently asked questions about the show.

1) Where is the show happening?

The concert will be at the Wine Country Amphitheater, located at 201 E. Rees Avenue in Walla Walla.

2) When is the concert?

The Walla Walla stop is scheduled for July 22, 2026, as part of Jelly Roll’s summer tour.

3) When do tickets go on sale?

General ticket sales for the Walla Walla show are expected to begin Friday, February 27, with sales opening that morning.

4) Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available online through the concert promoter’s website here and also locally at Hot Poop Records in downtown Walla Walla, a common in-person ticket outlet for shows at the amphitheater.

5) How much will tickets cost?

The Wine Country Amphitheater posted that tickets will range from $125 to higher VIP prices.

It's going to be a great show as Jelly Roll brings his tour to Walla Walla. It's pretty exciting news for music fans and should be a great time for music lovers.