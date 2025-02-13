I just hate cold weather! When it hits single digits I lose my mind! Why does the earth have to get so cold?! I just can't take it. I know I'm not alone here. It's this time of year when pipes freeze and cars won't start and we all just hate to have to be out in it at all. Even skiers think it's too cold.

The good news is it may just warm up to nearly 60 degrees in about 3 weeks!

From the 19th of February for about a week we will hover between 50-59 degrees in the latest predictions from Weather Channel.

I am so happy to see and hear this. Now, keep in mind weather predictions are not always accurate or correct.

Stacey Lee from Apple Valley News Now says " When we look that far out, it's only a guess because things can change rapidly"

But, I'm choosing to be hopeful that we will see those warming temperatures coming by the end of February.

February on record seems to be the coldest month of winter. (at least the first part of February)

So here's to looking to Spring!

I'm envisioning the time when we start to see the area nurseries filling up with plants of all kinds! I can't wait to plant flowers and water yards again.

I know we are fairly spoiled in Tri-cities with mind winters compared to most places in the nation and I'm grateful for that.

But I'm a fair-weather person. I grew up in California and I've never been a fan of the extremes on either side.

I love to spend most of my time out of doors and when it's too hot or too cold, I'm a complainer. I'm not proud of this. But, it's just the way I feel.

Think Spring! It won't be long!

How are you handling the winter? Send me an app chat and let me know

