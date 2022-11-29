Famous Moses Lake Walker Texas Ranger TV Star Passes Away At 66

One of my favorite actors from the hit television series Walker Texas Ranger has passed away. You also know him from massive movies like Die Hard and Top Gun.



Left Behind Premiere Getty Images loading...

Clarence Gilyard Jr. is an actor who has appeared in some of Hollywood’s most beloved films, from Die Hard to Walker Texas Ranger.

Gilyard Jr. was born on December 24th, 1955, in Moses Lake Washington, Clarence grew up with a passion for the arts and soon began making his mark as an actor.

His star-making roles include Die Hard villain Theo McKendrick and fan-favorite James "Jimmy" Trivette in Walker Texas Ranger.

These roles made Clarence a hit on the small screen and he continued to appear in popular television shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and Matlock.

Sadly, news broke that Gilyard Jr passed away at age 66. Clarence was recently a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts.

Through his work as an actor, Clarence has inspired many fans around the world, and from his beginnings as a Washingtonian, he'll long be remembered for his classic movie and TV roles in years to come.

