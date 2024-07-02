Famous Celeb Spotted Watching Sea Lions on the Oregon Coast

I'm a huge fan of the Irwin family and I love their wildlife conservation work in Australia.



Robert Irwin, the son of the famous "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin and Animal Activist Terri Irwin was recently spotted on the Oregon Coast watching some sea lions sunbathe and argue. My wife and I have been to the exact spot in Newport where the sea lions love to lounge and sleep.

Robert took a video of the sea lions and as usual, his amazing Australian accent with commentary is worth watching.

You'd almost expect his famous father who passed away years ago from a deadly stingray bite to be channeling his aura through young Robert.

If you are curious why Robert Irwin was in Oregon, he was the guest speaker at the University of Oregon's annual Environmental Justice Conference and had a chance to shoot some video footage according to an article from KOIN 6.

Terri Irwin, Robert's mom has roots in Oregon as she was born and raised in Eugene.

You can read more about Robert Irwin's visit to Oregon here.

