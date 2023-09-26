Peek Inside This Gorgeous 1934 Washington State Home On Sale For $4.3 Million

One of my favorite Facebook pages is the For The Love Of Old Houses and man o man have they picked out another gorgeous Washington State home that you need to look at.



Source/Photos: David Eastern, Windermere Real Estate/East Source/Photos: David Eastern, Windermere Real Estate/East loading...

This Mercer Island Washington 1934 Home Is In Perfect Condition And For Sale

I can't believe the condition of this 1934 Mercer Island home that recently went up for sale for $4.3 million.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what the Zillow listing says about this property:

This iconic Mercer Island estate offers breathtaking east-facing Lake Washington vistas and seamlessly blends the charm from its original 1934 construction with modern amenities and exceptional custom updates.

The historic main house offers a dramatic primary suite that spans the entire top floor, a convenient main-floor guest suite plus 2 additional bedrooms in the daylight basement.

The storybook 1/2 acre+ grounds feature a tranquil creek with a footbridge, generous lawn space, gardens, and meandering pathways to appreciate this private setting.

The detached carriage house also enjoys the same jaw-dropping views and includes a full kitchen plus a 3/4 bath - perfect space for out-of-town guests, work-from-home, or live-in au pair.

As you can see, it's amazing - now let's take a peek inside, shall we?

Fall Head Over Heels For This WA State $4.3 Million Island Home Peek inside this gorgeous Mercer Island home in Seattle Washington. Trust me, you will fall head over heels in love with the property ❤❤

The property is being offered by David Eastern, Windermere Real Estate/East (425) 455-9800, and is worth a tour for sure.

It's views are breathtaking and did you see that Mt. Rainier view? It's a perfect slice of paradise right here in Washington State --- you can see more of the listing here.

10 of the Best School Districts in Washington State Revealed School is back in session, here are 10 of the highest-rated school districts in Washington State.