Fall 2024 Irrigation Shut-Off Dates From Around the Tri-Cities

Yeah, I'm that neighbor. I try to get my grass as green as possible, but it can be a challenge in this Tri-Cities desert.



When Does The Irrigation Water

Luckily we have irrigation to help out but sadly the irrigation season is winding down here in the Tri-Cities and soon the water will stop flowing in the Columbia Basin.

Thanks to the Next Door app, some irrigation districts have posted their final shut-off dates for the 2024 season:

Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) will end its season during the week of October 14th

Badger Mountain Irrigation District shut-off dates will be between October 15th - 18th

Columbia Irrigation District's final day of the season is October 15th

South Columbia Irrigation District Season ends on October 23rd and your final water order day is October 21st

East Columbia Irrigation District has its final water order day is October 17th, irrigation season ends on October 21st

Franklin Irrigation District says its season ends generally the 3rd full week of October

The City Of Pasco Irrigation has October 15th as its final irrigation day.

Benton Irrigation District final day for 2024 irrigation is October 13th

Always check the irrigation websites as dates are subject to change, but it looks like we'll get a few more weeks of water so you can use it as the Tri-Cities winds down its 2024 irrigation season.

