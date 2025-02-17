Okay, this video freaked me out for sure! But you can relax, it's fake! Apparently it was proven untrue when investigated. For the life of me, I can't understand why people post things that are fabricated garbage just for the hype or possible viral clicks.

There has been so much disinformation on social media.

Many people no longer have live television to stream real news. I don't mean 'Editorial News' (which is just opinions and stories that are slanted one way or another and made to look like news.) I mean real factual researched accurate news. I'm not sure this exists anymore.

There are plenty of people who simply get their news from social media sites. Often it is untrue fabricated garbage. But then...is there a little truth in most lies? There is always that aspect as well.

The point is we ourselves need to be responsible to do our own research. And that can be difficult and take lots of time.

There are no rules when it comes to social media posts, now that 'fact checkers' has been eliminated.

Anyone can post disinformation all day long and there will be no accountability.

What that means is you will have to do your own fact-checking.

For questions regarding hazards contact: Benton Franklin Health District.

For Water testing and wastewater management contact: Water Health and Lab Services

The truth is, even stories we hear from News sources we think are accurate, are getting fed information that comes from somewhere. And are those people telling the truth?

It's anyone's guess about what we hear in the media, so check your facts.

In the case of 'Parasites in WA Drinking Water', supposedly the health department followed up and found the water to be free from parasites.

If you suspect anything in your drinking water, take a specimen to your health department and have your water tested.

If you have well water testing should be done annually.

I think it's important to have your water tested yearly and utilize a good legitimate water filter.

Check out the horrifying fake video below and but be sure to stay vigilant and investigate your water supply annually.

https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/viral-video-wa-water-supply

20 Fun Bucket List Items to do During Winter in Washington State Looking for a way to have some fun this winter? Check out these 20 winter bucket list adventures in Washington State that are sure to get your heart racing! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals