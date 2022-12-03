Failure To Chain Up on Washington Passes Will Cost You WSP Says

How Much Is The Fine If You Don't Chain Up In Washington State?

Driving in winter can be dangerous enough without having to worry about road conditions. But what if you get caught in a snowstorm while driving through a mountain pass? Is it really necessary to put chains on your tires?



Artush Artush loading...

The answer is yes.

Am I Legally Required To Carry Chains In My Vehicle In Washington State?

The answer is no unless you are a commercial vehicle but you'll want to carry chains if you are traveling over a Washington State pass in winter for a few reasons.

While it may seem like extra work, putting chains on your tires is a crucial part of winter driving and the Washington State Patrol says that they will be increasing enforcement of carrying chains if you are traveling through passes this winter.

An article from KOMO news is quoted as saying that the WSP and WSDOT are getting the word out that chain requirements will be strictly enforced and the failure to adhere to the regulations will result in a $500 fine.

WSP says they'll be spot-checking for vehicles that are pulled off to the side of the road to see if the drivers have proper chains and tires.

Warning sign in front of cloudy sky with snowfall. trendobjects loading...

Here are a few reasons why chains are important to have in winter:

Chains Provide Traction

One of the most important functions of chains is to provide traction. When your tires lose traction with the road, it becomes difficult to steer and stop. This can lead to dangerous accidents.

Chains Help You Climb Hills

If you're driving in a mountainous area, chances are you'll encounter some steep hills. If your tires don't have enough traction, you could start sliding back down the hill—and that's not a position you want to be in. Chains will help give your tires the grip they need to make it up even the steepest hills.

Chains Keep You From Getting Stuck

If you do happen to get stuck in the snow, chains can help you get out. By wrapping around your tires, they provide extra traction that can help you get unstuck and back on the road.

The article continues to say that All-Wheel Drive and 4-Wheel Drive vehicles won't be required to be chained up during "chain required" notices but will need to have chains if conditions change to "all vehicles required" to have chains.

facebook: WSP facebook: WSP loading...

As you can see, there are several reasons why it's important to put chains on your tires when driving in winter weather. So next time you're getting ready for a road trip, make sure you take the time to put chains on your tires—it could end up being the difference between a safe trip and a disaster.

