Fight Me: Could This Be Washington State's Best State Park?

Growing up outside of Anatone Washington and at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near the Grande Ronde River was an amazing experience.



One of those experiences involved my 7th birthday party and I'd asked my foster parents if we could invite my classmates to Fields Spring State Park which was just above Boggan's Oasis.

Sadly, none of my classmates made it up from Asotin except my little brother and his foster family. I still had the best day ever.

It didn't matter that my classmates didn't show up because Fields Spring State Park is a little hidden gem along State Route 129 in Washington State and if you haven't hiked a trail or two there, you are missing out.

When I was a kid, it was the 70's but Fields Spring State Park now offers so many amenities like cabins, a lodge for events, and tee-pees!

Learn All About Fields Spring State Park In Washington State

If you didn't know, Fields Spring State Park is a 792-acre forested camping park remotely located in the Blue Mountains of Southeastern Washington according to the website waparks.org.

A portion of the park sits at a height of 4,500 feet atop Puffer Butte and offers a spectacular view of three states and the Grande Ronde River.

I've been back a few times and it's still one of my favorite places to visit.

The cool thing is after you visit the park, you can drop below the park and check out my old stomping grounds at Boggan's Oasis and grab yourself a slice of pie and a milkshake.

You read more about Fields Springs State Park here.