It's going to be hot over the next few days, and summer hasn't even started in Eastern Washington, yet we're already receiving red flag warnings due to dangerous heat levels.

Fire Weather Warning for Eastern WA as Wildfire Risk Soars

Highs will reach 105 and higher over the week. The National Weather Service has released not one but two weather-related alerts that you should know about.

The first alert is a Heat Advisory alert. Here's what that means for us in Eastern Washington: Hot conditions with temperatures expected to reach up to 105 degrees. This will pose a moderate to major risk of heat-related illness.

You can expect that heat advisory warning to include Oregon, the Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and the Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

The heat advisory will be in effect until 9 PM on Tuesday.

Tri-Cities Under Fire Weather Warning Amid Extreme Heat & Wind

The more deadly of the warnings is a Red Flag or a Fire Weather Warning.

According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The lower Columbia Basin will be at high risk for fire danger over the next few days as winds could reach as fast as 30 MPH. A spark is all that it takes, so please be careful over the next few days.

