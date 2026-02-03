Extra DUI Emphasis Patrols Planned in Kennewick for Super Bowl Weekend

The big game is around the corner, and it's going to be awesome. The Seahawks and Patriots are in a rematch from 2012.

Kennewick Police Announce Target Zero DUI Crackdown Ahead of Super Bowl

We all love our big game parties, but the Kennewick Police Department is reminding folks that drinking and driving will get you busted.

Did you see Washington State just lowered its alcohol limit to 0.5 instead of 0.8

It's not yet in effect, but it has passed. Minors is 0.2%, so drinking and driving drunk is serious business in the Evergreen State.

Impaired Driving Patrols to Increase Across Kennewick This Weekend

Kennewick Police posted this on their Facebook page ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl weekend:

The Kennewick Police Department in coordination with The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission and the Target Zero Program will be conducting extra DUI emphasis patrols, looking for impaired drivers. Just like in this upcoming Super Bowl, a good game plan is the key to success. Make your own game plan before kickoff by designating a sober driver. Real fans don’t let other fans drive drunk. Let’s all do our part in keeping our roadways safe and GO HAWKS!!

Now would be a great time to make your own plans for the big game this weekend.

It appears that the Kennewick Police and the Washington State Patrol won't be taking any chances, so it's best not to drink and drive. It's just not worth it, my friends.