Washington’s Most Breathtaking Hike Looks Dangerous but 100% Safe
My wife bought a book featuring the best hikes in the Gorge, and while thumbing through it, I discovered one of the coolest hikes that looks dangerous but is 100% safe.
Breathtaking Views Await: Why Beacon Rock is the Ultimate 'Dangerous' But Safe Hike
Beacon Rock State Park is located in the Columbia Gorge on the Washington side of the Columbia near Cascade Locks, Oregon.
Beacon Rock has amazing views, and once I saw the photos of the spiral staircase that wraps around this massive rock, I knew I had to add it to my hiking plans this summer.
Epic Heights, Zero Worries: Experience the Beauty of Beacon Rock
The south and southeast faces of Beacon Rock close annually on Feb. 1 and tentatively reopen in mid-July. The northwest face is open for climbing year-round. The east face is closed for the protection of rare species and cultural and historical resources.
Hikers can ascend the Beacon Rock Trail, built directly on the side of the rock with 52 switchbacks overlooking the Columbia River Gorge.
The views are breathtaking, and the challenge of the spiral staircase looks amazing.
If you are looking for a challenge this summer, I recommend adding this to your list to check out.
Beacon Rock State Park also has a lot of other things to check out if hiking isn't your thing.
The good news, the hike looks dangerous, but it's safe and will give you spectacular views of the Columbia River Gorge.
