I'm one of those license plate watchers. I've always been fascinated when you pass a car and they have expired tabs.

I also like seeing other plates from other states, and I've always been fascinated by the different tabs or some plates without any tabs at all.

Why So Many Drivers in Washington State Are Skipping Car Tab Renewals

One statistic surprised me recently, and that was the shocking number of expired license plate tabs in Washington State.

CarFax reports that 10% of Washington State drivers are driving around with expired tabs. WA State lands in the top ten of states with the most expired car license tabs, at close to 600,000.

What Happens If You’re Caught With Expired Tabs in Washington State

That's a shocking number, and one interesting thing is that Washington State doesn't track expired tabs, according to an article from Fox 13.

There are several reasons for an abundance of expired tabs in the state. Some might be stored vehicles and broken down vehicles, cars not on the road any longer, or wrecked cars.

Of course, there are still people who've forgotten to get their tabs renewed as well.

What Happens If You’re Caught With Expired Tabs

If you're pulled over or spotted with outdated tabs, you could face:

A fine of $136 or more

Possible towing in some enforcement zones

Additional fees for late renewal

Here's the number that'll shock you: #1 ranked Texas has over 2.1 million expired tabs in its state, so WA state's 600,000 is small in comparison.

