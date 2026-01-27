Salmonella Concerns Prompt Expanded Chocolate Recall Across Washington State
I wrote about this chocolate bar recall a few weeks ago, and now the recall is expanding, and here's what you need to know.
Spring & Mulberry Chocolate Recall Widens, Could Affect Washington Stores
Spring and Mulberry are updating their initial recall press release to include additional flavors of candy bars beyond Mint Leaf.
Popular Chocolate Sold in Washington Recalled After Salmonella Risk Expands
In a new posting from the Food and Drug Administration, fears of potential Salmonella contamination might have affected a few other varieties of bars from Spring and Mulberry, which included Washington State as one of their retail delivery points.
The good news is that no illnesses have been reported by the company, so check your pantries and cupboards for the candy bars below:
Earl Grey #025258 Purple
Lavender Rose #025259, #025260 Light Blue
Mango Chili #025283 Orange
Mint Leaf #025255 Teal
Mixed Berry #025275, #025281, #025337 Purple
Mulberry Fennel #025345 Burgundy
Pacan Date #025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343 Yellow
Pure Dark Minis #025273 Blue
Customers who have purchased the affected lots listed above should not consume the products and dispose of them immediately.
Customers may request a refund or replacement by contacting Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.
