Salmonella Concerns Prompt Expanded Chocolate Recall Across Washington State

I wrote about this chocolate bar recall a few weeks ago, and now the recall is expanding, and here's what you need to know.

Spring & Mulberry Chocolate Recall Widens, Could Affect Washington Stores

Spring and Mulberry are updating their initial recall press release to include additional flavors of candy bars beyond Mint Leaf.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Popular Chocolate Sold in Washington Recalled After Salmonella Risk Expands

In a new posting from the Food and Drug Administration, fears of potential Salmonella contamination might have affected a few other varieties of bars from Spring and Mulberry, which included Washington State as one of their retail delivery points.

READ MORE: Popular Chocolate Bar Recalled In Washington State

The good news is that no illnesses have been reported by the company, so check your pantries and cupboards for the candy bars below:

Earl Grey #025258 Purple

Lavender Rose #025259, #025260 Light Blue

Mango Chili #025283 Orange

Mint Leaf #025255 Teal

Mixed Berry #025275, #025281, #025337 Purple

Mulberry Fennel #025345 Burgundy

Pacan Date #025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343 Yellow

Pure Dark Minis #025273 Blue

Customers who have purchased the affected lots listed above should not consume the products and dispose of them immediately.

Customers may request a refund or replacement by contacting Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.