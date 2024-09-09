Major Playground Upgrades Coming to Howard Amon Park In Richland Washington

Howard Amon Park in Richland Washington is making some upgrades and it's pretty exciting news.

The Richland Parks and Recreation announced some fantastic updates to Howard Amon Park’s playground starting next week that should get Richland residents excited especially kids.

Beginning the week of September 9th, the Howard Amon Park playground will undergo a major transformation, bringing new and exciting features for all to enjoy according to the Facebook posting.

The upcoming enhancements include thrilling dueling ziplines, a larger-than-life replica cruise ship, and an inclusive whirl feature designed to accommodate children of all abilities.

But that’s not all as the Richland Parks and Recreation said that they'll be introducing these exciting new elements, but also preserving some of the playground’s cherished classics.

The iconic Elephant Slide and the climbing rocks will remain, ensuring that the favorites you love will still be part of the fun.

Additionally, they'll be adding a new shade structure to enhance visitor comfort, providing a cool and inviting spot to relax while the kids play.

So kids and families alike should be excited about these Howard Amon Park upgrades and you can find out more details about the upgrades below:

